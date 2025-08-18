Hungaryʼs opposition demands Russia not to interfere in the countryʼs foreign policy

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has appealed to Russia to respect Hungaryʼs sovereignty and refrain from interfering in his countryʼs internal affairs.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"Hungary belongs exclusively to the Hungarian people. No foreign state — ally, adversary, or anyone else — has the right to try to influence our political future or determine the results of our elections," Magyar declared.

He emphasized that democratic processes must remain free from external influence, as this is a condition for normal bilateral cooperation between countries.

Earlier, Russiaʼs Foreign Intelligence Service released a statement describing Magyar as "loyal to globalist elites". The Russian intelligence service claimed that the European Commission was considering regime change in Budapest.

Magyar published an open letter to the Russian ambassador to Hungary, asking what effect the publication of Russian intelligence had on the target.

"I officially protest against the statements made by the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation and their dissemination through official and state channels," he noted.

He demands clear guarantees that the Russian Federation will refrain from any actions that could be qualified as interference in Hungaryʼs internal political processes, including disinformation campaigns, cyber operations, or intimidation of political figures and citizens.

Before that, Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar accused Russia of interfering in the election and using its intelligence services to undermine his campaign against Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Hungarian opposition leaderʼs Tisza party is ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs Fidesz party in most polls ahead of parliamentary elections next spring.

