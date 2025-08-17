Russia attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 60 drones. There were hits

On the night of August 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 60 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched air targets from such Russian directions as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Air Force reports that the air defense neutralized 40 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the north and east of the country.

Missiles and 20 drones hit 12 locations in front-line areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

