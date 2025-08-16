Some services in “Diia” will be temporarily unavailable

From 8:00 PM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 18, some services in "Diia" will be unavailable because the Ministry of Justice will be updating the registers as planned.

This is stated on the website of "Diia".

"The ʼDiiaʼ app does not store your personal data — they are displayed from state registers when using the service. Therefore, while work is being carried out in the registers — Unified State Register of State Registers, State Register of Civil Status, State Register of Civil Status and others — the services related to them will be temporarily unavailable on the portal and in the ʼDiiaʼ app," the message says.

The following services will be temporarily unavailable:

registration, amendments and closure of an individual entrepreneur;

"Diia.QR";

"eRecovery";

employee booking;

repeated certificates and extracts from the state registration of civil marriage statuses;

car re-registration;

records of name change;

birth records;

marriage records;

divorce records;

birth certificates;

extract from the childʼs place of residence;

application for a subsidy;

"eBaby";

state registration of rights to real estate;

information from the State Register of Real Property Rights to Real Estate;

extract from the Unified State Register;

registration of an LLC based on a model charter;

change of residence;

applications to the International Register of Losses;

“eWork” grants;

construction services;

"eEntrepreneur";

"eOselya";

"eDeclaration";

online marriage (except for the "engagement" service).

Other services will operate as usual.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.