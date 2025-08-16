On the night of Trump-Putin talks, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and over 80 drones

On the night of August 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 85 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types. There were direct hits.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched their air targets from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian directions as Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo. They attacked front-line areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Air Force reports that the air defense neutralized 61 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

However, the missile and 24 drones hit 12 locations.

