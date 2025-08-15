Norway will allocate over $98 million to Ukraine for gas imports before the heating season

Norway is allocating another one billion Norwegian kroner (over $98 million) to Ukraine for gas imports to provide sufficient gas to the population, enterprises, and industry on the eve of the new heating season.

This is stated on the Norwegian government website.

"President Zelensky has asked us to help provide electricity and heating for Ukraine before the new winter. I am very pleased that we can respond positively to this request," said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The money will be channeled through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development — it will be received by the state-owned gas company Naftogaz. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western suppliers.

Gas imports will be directed to consumption and to create reserves for emergencies in the event of further attacks on gas infrastructure. The support is part of the Norwegian Nansen program for Ukraine.

Earlier, in March 2025, Norway had already allocated one million kroner to support gas purchases for Ukraine. Thus, it is expected that in 2025, Norwegian support should provide gas, heating and electricity in Ukraine for approximately one million families for the 2025/2026 heating season.