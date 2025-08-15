In Belarus, a pensioner who became a symbol of the 2020 protest Nina Baginska was included in the list of “extremists”

78-year-old Belarusian activist Nina Baginska has been added to the list of "extremists". A criminal case was previously opened against her.

This is reported by the Belarusian media outlet Zerkalo.

This is due to the fact that the Minsk courtʼs decision in the Baginska case, which was indicted for "repeated violation of the procedure for organizing or holding mass events," has come into force.

Belarusian pensioner Nina Baginska became one of the symbols of the Belarusian protest in 2020. Then a video appeared online where an elderly woman carries a red-and-white flag in her hands, and when a riot policeman tries to stop her, she defiantly replies: “I’m just walking.”

Baginska has been protesting since 1988, supports the Belarusian language and culture, and has been detained by riot police more than once.

According to Belarusian media, during 2024, Baginska was held administratively liable three times under the article on unauthorized picketing due to white-red-white symbols. The total amount of fines was 7 200 Belarusian rubles — about UAH 90 000.

In May 2025, the Belarusian authorities opened a criminal case against the 78-year-old activist.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.