The court extended the arrest of the accused in the case of the assassination attempt on Budanov

The Holosiivskyi Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of former employees of the State Security Department Andriy Huk and Oleksandr Derkach, who are accused of treason, terrorist act, and illegal possession of weapons.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Both have been in custody since May 2024, when they were detained on suspicion of collaborating with the Federal Security Service (FSB of the Russian Federation).

According to the investigation, Huk, who guarded high-ranking officials during foreign trips, participated in the assassination attempt on the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, and brought a drone and explosives to Odesa to blow up his house.

Derkach, according to the investigation, passed on to Russian special services through Huk data on the supply of foreign weapons to Ukraine, personnel changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other information about the defense sector that he received during his service.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty. Hook initially confessed, but later claimed that he did so under pressure and torture.

On May 7, 2024, SBU exposed a network of Russian agents who were preparing the assassination of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Special agents detained two colonels of the State Protection Department. They passed information to handlers in the Russian Federation, monitored the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk and helped the Russians organize an assassination attempt on Zelensky and Budanov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.