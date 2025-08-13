Ukraine won three gold medals in combat sambo at the 2025 World Games — defeating the “neutral” Russians

Three Ukrainian athletes — Andriy Kucherenko, Vladyslav Rudnev, and Petro Davydenko — won gold medals at the 2025 World Games in combat sambo in their weight categories. All three competed against “neutral” Russians.

This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and Suspilne.

Andriy Kucherenko brought the first medal to Ukraine. He won gold in the weight category up to 71 kg. In the final, the sambo wrestler defeated the “neutral” Rolan Zinnatov with a score of 6:1. Andriy celebrated his victory with a hopak.

Vladyslav Rudnev won the second gold. In the final of the 79 kg weight category, he faced the "neutral" Hovhannes Abgaryan. The Ukrainian carried out a series of attacks and won with a score of 3:0.

The third medal for Ukraine was brought by Petro Davydenko in the 88 kg category. He is a three-time bronze medalist at the world championships. His opponent was the “neutral” sambo wrestler Abusupyan Alikhanov. Petro Davydenko won with a score of 4:1.

Thanks to its successes in sambo, Ukraine already has 26 medals from the 2025 World Games, 11 of which are gold.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.