Estonia expels Russian diplomat accused of subversive activities. Russia promises to respond

Estonia has declared a Russian embassy secretary persona non grata, meaning he must now leave the country. The diplomat was accused of subversive activities and social division. The Russian Foreign Ministry has promised to respond to this move.

This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna noted that this diplomat directly and actively undermined the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia, divided society and facilitated crimes against Estonia. In particular, these are cases of violation of sanctions. The minister said that one Estonian citizen has already been convicted for these crimes.

He added that the Russian embassyʼs constant interference in Estoniaʼs internal affairs must stop, and the expulsion of the diplomat is a signal that Estonia will not allow coordinated actions by a foreign state on its territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that this step is in line with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which allows the receiving country to declare a diplomat persona non grata at any time, without explaining the reasons.

Estonia and Russia have already recalled their ambassadors, and the embassies in both countries are headed by chargés ad interim. The Russian embassy in Estonia has three first secretaries, but the Foreign Ministry does not specify who exactly has been declared persona non grata.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Fadeev called the move “not the first hostile act by Estonia” and noted that Moscow “is already used to this”. According to him, measures against Estonian diplomats are currently being worked out.

ERR explains that diplomatic practice usually involves the principle of reciprocity — the country from which a diplomat is expelled often requires that a similar official from the other side also be recalled.

Estonia has previously expelled first secretaries of the Russian embassy. For example, in 2004, the country expelled Yevgeny Golubkin, who, according to intelligence agencies, was a political intelligence officer with the rank of major in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

