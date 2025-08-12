Schemes involving the state budget, land plots, and bribes were exposed in the Zhytomyr region: 28 suspects and over UAH 33 million in losses

28 suspicions were reported in the Zhytomyr region — the head of the village council, a deputy, heads of state and municipal institutions, contractors, and local government officials. Itʼs about land schemes, illegal benefits — in total, the state suffered more than UAH 33 million in damage.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

In the field of land transactions, the former head of the branch of the State Land Agency, together with the heads of collective agricultural enterprises, took possession of 152 land plots in the territory of the Malyn and Chopovych communities with a total area of 1 747 hectares.

The head of the department of the Oliivka village council illegally transferred 3.5 hectares of land, the head of the Holovkivka village council entered false data into the lease agreement for 100 hectares.

Law enforcement officers also recorded the fact that an official of the Malyn City Council demanded money for "non-interference" in the activities of an entrepreneur.

In addition, a case was referred to court regarding the deputy directors of a private company and the acting director of a state-owned enterprise, who received UAH 1.4 million for the unhindered use of over 300 hectares of land.

Separately, investigators documented schemes for embezzling budget funds. These included repairs, electricity purchases, kindergarten reconstruction, fictitious payments for patient treatment, and fictitious employment. Such cases were discovered in schools, hospitals, and municipal enterprises.

Among other things, law enforcement officers established that a deputy of the Zhytomyr City Council did not declare assets worth several million hryvnias.

In total, budget losses amounted to UAH 33.1 million, the value of undeclared property was UAH 4.9 million, and UAH 400 thousand were legalized illegally obtained funds.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.