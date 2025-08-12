Searches conducted in Bulgaria at Ukraineʼs request — corruption in weapons procurement is reported

On August 12, a series of searches were conducted at arms dealers in Bulgaria at the request of Ukraine. They relate to the case of selling weapons at inflated prices.

This was reported by the Bulgarian Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The searches were carried out in homes and offices in Sofia and across the country at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). The operation was conducted under the supervision of the National Investigation Service of Bulgaria.

Investigators from the National Investigation Service, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairsʼ General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Counterterrorism took part in the searches.

Later, the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that law enforcement officers had not made any arrests in this case.

It is unknown in which specific case the searches were conducted. NABU has not yet officially commented on the situation.

