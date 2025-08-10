Three people died at sea in the Odesa region — all were blown up by explosive objects

In the Odesa region, 3 people died at sea due to explosions of unknown objects on August 10. One man died in Karolino-Bugaz, and another man and a woman died in Zatoka.

This was reported by the National Police and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the death.

Local Telegram channels reported that a mine had exploded in the sea. There has been no official confirmation of this information yet.

Law enforcement officers urge everyone to follow the rules of martial law: do not go to beach areas of the Black Sea coast of the Odesa region, access to which is prohibited, and relax only on beaches where this is allowed.

There are 32 officially functioning safe swimming zones in the region: 30 in the city of Odesa, one each in Chornomorsk and Prymorske of the Izmail district. Each of them has undergone a comprehensive inspection — the presence of shelters, the absence of mine danger both on land and in the water. The list of recreation areas can be found at the link.

