Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones. There were hits in frontline regions

On the night of August 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 100 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. There were hits in front-line regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 70 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

Another 30 drones were hit in 12 locations in the frontline regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv. Debris fell in three locations.

