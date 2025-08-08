Officer from Swiss OSCE delegation suspected of passing information to Russians

A high-ranking Swiss officer is suspected of passing classified information to Russian representatives while working at the OSCE delegation in Vienna.

This is reported by the Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

The colonel, who has served in the Federal Department of Defense, Public Security and Sport (VBS) for over 20 years, worked in Vienna at the Swiss OSCE delegation until mid-2024. It was there, according to the investigation, that he allegedly handed over a document to the Russian delegation in the summer of 2024. However, investigators do not specify which document he handed over.

According to media reports, although the document was sent to all OSCE members a few hours later, Bern took the incident seriously. At the end of the year, the officer was recalled to Switzerland.

According to SRF Investigativ, the colonel could have been recalled under pressure from other states concerned about the possibility of sensitive information leaking to Moscow.

The case is being investigated by several agencies: the military prosecutorʼs office, intelligence and oversight agencies AB-ND and GPDel. It is known that the investigation may concern both one specific episode and potentially broader suspicions, including the disclosure of military secrets or espionage. The officerʼs name is not mentioned, and he himself refuses to comment on the case, citing official restrictions.

The incident is attracting particular attention given that Switzerland will chair the OSCE in 2026.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.