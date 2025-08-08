Babel sources: The GUR fighters attacked an air defense brigade in the Krasnodar Territory, 12 soldiers were killed

Fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked a Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in the Krasnodar Territory.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources.

The attack took place on the morning of August 8 in the village of Afipsky. A military unit of the 90th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Air Defense Forces was under attack.

Two explosions occurred near the checkpoint of the military unit. At least 12 Russian servicemen were killed, dozens of occupiers were injured, and equipment was also destroyed.

Local security forces cordoned off the area and imposed an “anti-terrorist operation” regime. A concentration of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles was observed at the scene.

To hide the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information about an explosion due to allegedly faulty vehicle equipment was spread on social media.

Sources note that the fighters of the attacked brigade are fighting against Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

