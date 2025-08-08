The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 jet UAVs and over 100 Shahed

On the night of August 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with eight jet drones, 104 Shahed attack UAVs, and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized most of the targets, but there were 26 hits.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched air targets from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 82 air targets: 3 jet drones and 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

This time, 26 drones were hit in ten places, and debris fell in eight more.

