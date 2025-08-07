Missile strike on Kyiv TV tower — 2 Russian commanders were informed of suspicion in absentia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared in absentia about suspicion to the general and colonel of the Russian army who commanded the missile strike on the Kyiv TV Tower in March 2022.

This is stated in the official statement of SBU.

These are the commander of long-range aviation of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, and Colonel Oleg Skitsky, commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to the investigation, both suspects participated in the preparation and execution of a missile strike on the Kyiv TV Tower on March 1, 2022.

To carry out an air attack on the capital of Ukraine, the occupiers used Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

The investigation established that Russian aircraft struck the television tower with Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles.

Five civilians were killed and six were injured as a result of the enemy shelling. The explosion damaged the technical premises of the television center, apartment buildings, and a sports complex.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators in absentia charged Kobylash and Skitsky with war crime. They face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

