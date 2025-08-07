Shooting at McDonalds in downtown Cherkasy. Shooter detained (UPD)

In the center of Cherkasy, an unknown person opened fire at a local McDonalds.

This is reported by the local police and Suspilne.

It is previously known that a man with a gun was inside the building.

Staff and visitors have been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene.

Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources, writes that the attacker shot himself and was hospitalized. Suspilne also wrote that at about 12:20, doctors took the wounded man out of the institution.

UPD at 1:13 PM: Police said they have arrested the shooter.

According to law enforcement, the man entered the building, shot himself several times, injuring himself, and then locked himself in the restroom. He was detained, no one else was injured. The victim was taken to the hospital.

