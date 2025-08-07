Russia launched over 100 drones over Ukraine at night. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 7, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Of these, 23 were not neutralized by air defenses — they were hits.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian Federation launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian directions as Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 89 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, east, and center of the country.

This time, 23 drones hit 11 places, and debris fell in three more.

