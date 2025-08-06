Russia attacked a recreation center in Zaporizhzhia district. There are casualties and injuries

On the morning of August 6, Russian aircraft attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. The airstrike hit the territory of a recreation center, killing two people and wounding 12 others.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service.

Preliminary, 2 people were killed in the enemy attack. Another 12 people were injured, including, according to confirmed information, at least 2 children. Both are under medical supervision, one of them in serious condition.

A total of 9 people were hospitalized. The number of injured is being determined.

Rescuers transported the injured and handed them over to medics, and also evacuated vacationers.

Rescuers are currently extinguishing fires in a farm building, cars, and five open-air fires. The attack damaged 9 one-story holiday homes. All emergency services are working at the scene.

