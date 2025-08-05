The Ministry of Defense has simplified the procedure for processing documents about dead and missing servicemen

The Ministry of Defense has simplified the work of military units when it comes to filing documents in cases of death, capture, and disappearance of servicemen during hostilities. The commander will have the right to independently issue a corresponding order regarding the circumstances of the event without an official investigation, if there are no signs of violations.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Now there will be no need to conduct investigations when military personnel die, go missing, are captured or held hostage, or are interned, unless there are signs of wrongdoing.

It is expected that this will relieve the work of military unit headquarters, speed up the registration of such cases, and allow for more timely information to be provided to military families about the circumstances that have occurred to their loved ones, as well as reduce the number of technical errors during the preparation of documents.

The relevant order on the new rights of the commander was developed by the Main Directorate for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen. The document approves changes to the instructions for organizing personnel accounting in the system of the Ministry of Defense.

The order also supplements and streamlines the list of information provided by military units to territorial recruit centers (TRCs), as well as from the TRC to military families.