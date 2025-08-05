Russia attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 46 UAVs

On the night of August 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 46 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched a missile from the Bryansk region, and drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 29 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

However, there were also 17 drone hits in the eastern direction, one ballistic missile. Debris fell in three places in the southern and northeastern directions.