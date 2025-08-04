The number of victims of the attack on Kramatorsk on July 31 has increased

Rescuers recovered the body of another victim of the attack on Kramatorsk on July 31 from the rubble of a high-rise building.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Thus, the number of dead now stands at 6 and the number of injured at 11.

According to preliminary information, four more people are trapped under the rubble.

The Russians attacked Kramatorsk on July 31. They hit a 5-story building, causing it to collapse.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.