“He worked for the enemy.” A person mobilized to the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense is suspected of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man mobilized to the combat brigade of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the investigation, he worked for Russian military intelligence. He is suspected of treason.

This is reported by SBU.

The suspect was detained while undergoing combined-arms training at a training ground. The investigation found that the Russians recruited the soldier immediately after mobilization — he ended up in their field because of his pro-Russian comments on social media.

His main task as an agent was to correct Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Law enforcement officers documented that the suspect “leaked” to the Russian special services the geolocation of the military unit where he underwent military training.

Then he began collecting coordinates of adjacent Defense Forces formations — the Russians planned to launch missile strikes on them. The defendant transmitted all this data to the Russian curator via messenger in the form of marks on Google Maps with a detailed description of the potential “targets”.

During the search, a phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee. He has already been informed of suspicion of treason. The perpetrator is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

