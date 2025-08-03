Estonia builds gates and barriers on the border with Russia in Narva

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Department is building gates and barriers on the Narva Bridge to securely close the border crossing to Russia if necessary.

This is reported by the Estonian publication ERR.

There are no car crossings in the border city of Narva, so a gate for vehicles and pedestrians is being built in the middle of the bridge. Retractable metal barriers are being installed at the beginning of the bridge.

The head of the Narva border crossing point, Antti Eensalu, explained that the new barriers will help prevent attempts to break through the border by vehicles trying to avoid border control. According to him, there was already an incident about five years ago when a car from the Russian side broke through the existing barriers.

Also, according to Eensal, the installation of new gates will allow for better control of the situation in the event of a possible migration attack on the bridge across the border. If necessary, the checkpoint can be completely closed.

Similar barriers are planned to be installed at other border crossings, such as Luhamaa and Koidula. The total cost of the project is about €2 million.

In June, Estonia began construction of the Baltic Defense Line on the border with Russia. The countryʼs plans also include the creation of a military base in the Russian border city of Narva.

