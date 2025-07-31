In Transcarpathia, systemic waste in the budget sector of almost UAH 80 million was exposed. Hereʼs who was handed suspicions

In Transcarpathia, the prosecutorʼs office has exposed systemic waste and misappropriation of budget funds. The amount of losses reached over UAH 79.5 million.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On July 31, prosecutors served suspicions on 22 suspects at once, including local government officials, heads of structural divisions of municipal institutions, and employees in the fields of education, medicine, and culture.

The investigation established that an official of the Department of Urban Infrastructure of the Uzhhorod City Council colluded with the director of a contracting organization, and during the construction of a motor vehicle base for the Uzhhorod Municipal Transport Enterprise, they caused losses to the state of approximately UAH 4.1 million.

Here is a list of cases in which the defendants were also informed of suspicions:

In the Vynohradiv region, a suspect was served on the head of a private company for attempting to illegally refund VAT in the amount of over UAH 1.1 million.

A specialist at the Main Department of the State Emergency Service, responsible for organizing and conducting procurement in the PROZORRO system, is suspected of purchasing seven sets of switches at a price that was almost UAH 1 million higher than expected.

An official of the Uzhhorod City Multidisciplinary Hospital is suspected of embezzling over UAH 500 000 when purchasing an uninterruptible power supply for the battery bank.

A specialist at the Uzhhorod City Hospital is suspected of embezzling almost UAH 550 000 in salary payments.

The former director of the Transcarpathian Academic Regional Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after the brothers Yuriy-Avhustyn and Yevhen Sherehiev is suspected of embezzling about UAH 1 million in the payment of salaries and the purchase of a set of sound equipment.

The director of the Transcarpathian Regional Philharmonic is suspected of illegally paying almost UAH 250 thousand to part-time employees.

The head of the sector of the municipal enterprise "VUVKG Uzhhorod" is suspected of embezzling over UAH 700 thousand when purchasing chlorine coagulant, which was actually not received.

In Khust, the director of a private enterprise is suspected of embezzling over UAH 180 000 during the reconstruction of existing garages of the Khust City Council for the Central Administrative Service.

In the Khust region, the chief accountant of the city council is suspected of illegally paying over UAH 200 000 in bonuses to city council employees.

The deputy chief of staff of one of the district courts is suspected of illegally receiving about UAH 90 thousand in compensation for work on weekends or holidays, which was actually not performed.

The head of a private enterprise is suspected of embezzling UAH 1.6 million during the capital renovation of a street in the Uzhhorod region.

The head of the Uzhhorod City Council department is suspected of forging a conclusion on the approval of a land management project for a land plot with an area of 0.06 hectares worth almost UAH 1 million.

The director of a kindergarten in the village of Nehrovo is suspected of embezzling about UAH 650 000 allocated to pay the salaries of employees who did not actually work at the institution.

In the Mukachevo region, a local contractor and two of his accomplices are suspected of embezzling over UAH 5.5 million in budget funds allocated for the construction of the Polyanska Secondary School sports complex, and are additionally charged with money laundering.

An official of the Mukachevo City Council is suspected of purchasing sets of multimedia equipment for classrooms at an inflated price of UAH 1.3 million.

In Mizhhirya, an official of the State Land Agency is suspected of illegally seizing 36.5 hectares of land from the Synevyr National Park, the value of which is over UAH 45 million.

A Transcarpathian is suspected of illegally seizing 2 hectares of land in the Drahobrat valley, worth over UAH 12.5 million.

Thanks to the expert examinations, it was possible to confirm more than UAH 79.5 million in damages, while in the part of the proceedings, the amount of damage is still being determined by experts.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.