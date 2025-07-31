Journalist and executive producer of Suspilne Yuriy Makarov stabbed himself — in April he claimed to have been attacked

Journalist and executive producer of Suspilne Yuriy Makarov was not attacked on April 16 — he stabbed himself. Kyiv police concluded this after completing their investigation. They noted that the journalistʼs actions could have been influenced by an acute stress reaction he experienced on the day of the incident.

On April 16, the journalist stated that an unknown person stabbed him with a knife near one of the residential complexes in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, resulting in a stab wound to the rib and an injury to his arm.

Law enforcement officers processed all available surveillance camera videos, interviewed dozens of potential eyewitnesses, and conducted an investigative experiment — Makarov was alone when he was injured, there were no strangers near him.

Police seized a knife and its sheath found nearby. DNA tests showed that the samples on them belonged exclusively to the victim.

The victim also underwent a comprehensive forensic psychological and psychiatric examination — at the time of the incident, the man had an acute reaction to stress, which could have influenced his actions. The victim acknowledged the findings of the examination. The criminal proceedings were closed.

Suspilne noted that the physical and psychological condition of the man was affected by the war and its consequences. Yuriy underwent treatment, remains in touch with loved ones, friends and colleagues. Makarov himself says that he does not comment on the conclusions of the investigation, and the police do not interfere in his health. The journalist added that he has already found out the reasons for the deterioration of his physical condition.

"After objective research, several specialists independently concluded that my problems were transient and caused by blood loss, surgery, low hemoglobin, plus the specific anatomy of the brainʼs vessels, which have been evident for many years, practically since childhood — at different times it had such manifestations as regular headaches, epileptic seizures (once a long time ago, they stopped by themselves), episodes of fainting (once three years ago this happened in public while performing duties, immediately after a live broadcast), I did not advertise it, but I did not hide it too much either," the journalist wrote.

