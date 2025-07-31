“They caused almost UAH 23 million of damage to the state.” Law enforcement officers in the Zhytomyr region exposed forestry officials

In the Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officers exposed forestry officials who, according to investigators, caused the state almost UAH 23 million in losses. Three of them were declared suspicious, and one case was referred to court.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Among the suspects are representatives of the state forestry sector, heads of state, municipal, and private enterprises.

This is an official of the state enterprise "Hrozynske". The investigation believes that she organized illegal felling of trees in protected forest areas — as a result, the state suffered losses of UAH 14.6 million.

The forest foreman of the “Capital Forest Office” branch of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” is also involved. According to the case materials, due to negligence, he allowed the unauthorized felling of 286 trees worth UAH 2.4 million.

In addition, law enforcement officers exposed the head of the LLC. The investigation says that he, using forged documents, organized the smuggling of lumber prohibited for export worth more than UAH 5 million.

After an investigation, prosecutors referred the case to court against the manager of a solid waste landfill, who works for a municipal enterprise of the Zhytomyr City Council. The investigation believes that he failed to protect the forest lands adjacent to the landfill, which resulted in the contamination of these areas and caused losses to the state of UAH 840 thousand.

