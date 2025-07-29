Dozens of officials were suspected of causing losses to communities of over UAH 48 million in the Kyiv region

Prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office have announced suspicions against 29 citizens. Their actions, as investigators have established, caused losses of over 48 million hryvnias.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Among those involved are local government officials, employees of state institutions, heads of state-owned enterprises and the private sector. Here are some of them:

The head of the Vyshhorod City Council. He is suspected of embezzling budget funds to purchase equipment at inflated prices.

Deputy Mayor of Bila Tserkva, member of the regional council. He is suspected of issuing an illegal order and concluding a land sale agreement at an undervalue while working in the regional state council.

Six employees of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". They are suspected of organizing a criminal scheme of illegal logging with subsequent sale.

The director of the state enterprise "DH Dmytrivka" and several other people are suspected of having seized almost 18 hectares of land using forged documents and seals.

A deputy of the Velykodymyrska village council who is also the head of a construction company. He is suspected of overstating the volume of work performed in order to illegally obtain funding from the budget.

The deputy head of the Hostomel VA, the CEO of a private company, and the technical supervision engineer. They are suspected of conspiracy to embezzle funds during the implementation of a construction project. Fictitious data in acts, approval of forged documents.

Recently, prosecutors of the Lviv region and other law enforcement officers reported suspicions to 18 citizens and estimated the losses from their actions at UAH 51 million.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.