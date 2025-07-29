Military instructors in educational institutions will receive additional remuneration of UAH 15 to 30 thousand

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 13320 on the payment of additional remuneration to instructors and teaching staff of higher military educational institutions and their structural divisions.

This became known from the draft law.

Currently, military personnel who hold positions as instructors and teachers in military training units (training centers, training units) receive an additional monthly salary of UAH 15 000 to 30 000. However, instructors from higher military educational institutions do not receive such an allowance, although they do the same job — they train cadets, mobilized officers, as well as sergeants and soldiers with higher education.

This bill aims to equalize pay conditions for all military personnel who prepare others for service — regardless of whether they work in training units or in military academies.

The point is to expand the list of positions whose employees are entitled to an additional monthly payment — from UAH 15 to 30 thousand. These are managers and instructors in training centers, units and higher military institutions. The amount of payments will depend on their training and qualifications. The conditions, procedure and exact amounts will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

