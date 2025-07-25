Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs for the second day in a row — one person is killed

On the afternoon of July 25, the Russian army attacked the Industrialny district of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs — one person is known to have died. There are injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov report on the consequences of the shelling.

The blow fell on the Industrialny district, the guided aerial bomb hit the building of a medical institution. Nearby is another room for treating people. It is known that 12 people were injured. Four people were hospitalized.

At the scene of the shelling, it is not possible to establish contact with three people who were supposed to be in the medical facility. Experts do not rule out that they may be under the rubble. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine fighters are working there, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

The attack damaged 9 private homes and two cars, but there was no fire.

