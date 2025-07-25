Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine extended until November 5 — the president signed the laws

On July 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed documents extending martial law No. 13471 and general mobilization No. 13472 in Ukraine for another 90 days, until November 5, 2025.
This is stated in the draft bills.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.
