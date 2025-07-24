Theft of documents and disclosure of investigation data. Two prosecutors under suspicion

Two prosecutors from Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions received suspicions.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The first suspect is the deputy head of one of the district prosecutorʼs offices in the Chernihiv region.

He is suspected of stealing documents in the case of the illegal seizure of agricultural land by an agricultural holding in the Chernihiv region. According to the investigation, in 2023-2024, he ordered investigators to seize originals from notaries and state bodies, after which the documents disappeared. Instead, a box of newspapers was sent for examination, and the substitution was covered up with a forged letter.

The prosecutor was accused of organizing the forgery of official documents. The official faces up to three years in prison.

The second suspect is the former first deputy head of one of the district prosecutorʼs offices in the Cherkasy region.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reports that the official asked an investigator from another district to open a case in the interests of his acquaintance, organized interrogations and seizures, and passed the information he received to a third party. For this, he received a reward.

He was suspected of abuse of influence and disclosure of pre-trial investigation data. He faces a fine of up to 93 thousand hryvnias and imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Author: Artemii Medvedok