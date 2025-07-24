Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs — over 30 injured

On the afternoon of July 24, Russia dropped two guided air bombs on Kharkiv, injuring more than 30 people, including children. Everyone is receiving assistance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov report on the consequences of the attack.

One strike was near a residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district of the city, the second was at a civilian enterprise. Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fire there. All services are on the scene: doctors, rescuers, police.

As of 1:17 PM, 33 victims are known to have been injured. Among them are a 17-year-old boy with blast injuries and a head injury, a 17-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl with acute stress reaction, and a 28-day-old baby girl who also has an acute stress reaction.

Five victims were taken to hospitals, including a 33-year-old woman in serious condition.

