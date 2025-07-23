Vlada Kharkova from Ukraine became the world champion in epee fencing

A fencer from Ukraine Vlada Kharkova became the world fencing champion. She won gold in Tbilisi (Georgia).

This was reported by the National Fencing Federation.

As noted by Suspilne, in the final of the competition, Kharkova was faced by Estonian Katrina Lehis, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics and 2018 European champion.

Kharkova had the advantage for most of the match, but the gap narrowed to one shot at the end. The new world champion decided on priority — 15:14 in favour of the Ukrainian.

Kharkova became the fifth Ukrainian world fencing champion. Only Natalia Konrad, in 2003, had won gold in the individual epee competition.

At the world championship level, Kharkov has not yet ranked higher than 24th in 2022. The epee player has already combined her personal gold medals at the Euro (2022) and the World Championships.

Ukraine finishes the first competitive day of the 2025 World Championships at the top of the tournamentʼs medal standings — sharing first place with Hong Kong, whose representative Ryan Choi won the menʼs foil tournament.

