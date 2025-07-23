The investigation into the Kolomoisky and “PrivatBank” cases has been completed. The details

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have completed the investigation into the former owner of “PrivatBank” Ihor Kolomoisky, and have opened the case files. He and five other defendants are suspected of embezzling over UAH 9.2 billion worth of the bankʼs funds.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The investigation found that in early 2015, the owner of “PrivatBank”, who was then the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, developed a scheme to illegally obtain money from “PrivatBank”. He wanted to finance an offshore company he controlled and increase his stake in the bank.

To do this, the bank was forced to pay this company over UAH 9.2 billion, allegedly for the buyback of its own bonds, but at an inflated price.

Then part of this amount (over UAH 446 million) was transferred to the accounts of three related companies under the guise of securities purchase and sale transactions, and later to the accounts of two more. This was necessary to legalize the money. As a result, the money ended up in the personal account of Ihor Kolomoisky, who used it to contribute to the bankʼs authorized capital, as required by the National Bank.

Suspects in the case:

former ultimate beneficial owner of “PrivatBank”, group organizer Ihor Kolomoisky;

former Chairman of the Board of “PrivatBank” Oleksandr Dubilet;

former deputy head of the department — director of the bankʼs Interbank Dealing Department, who was simultaneously a trusted representative of a non-resident company associated with “PrivatBank”;

former Deputy Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank — Director of Treasury;

former head of the Department of Interbank Operations Support of the Treasury of “PrivatBank”;

former Deputy Head of the Department for Servicing LORO Accounts of Correspondent Banks and Non-Residents of the Head Office of “PrivatBank”.

The actions of the defendants were classified under three articles of the Criminal Code — misappropriation of property, money laundering, and official forgery.

This is the fourth episode in the case of the theft of “PrivatBank” money. The case on the previous three episodes was sent to court in September 2023.

In February 2021, the former bank owners were informed of suspicions of embezzlement of over UAH 136 million through a scheme with fictitious insurance payments. A month later, they were charged with new suspicions of embezzlement of another UAH 8.2 billion, and in September 2022, another episode was added — the theft of over UAH 85 million.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.