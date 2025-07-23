SBU detained a former Kyiv City State Administration official — he is suspected of embezzling a fund to help seriously ill people

A former official of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) was detained on suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

This is the former head of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy. SBU does not name him, but during the period indicated in the case, Ruslan Svitly held this position.

He is suspected of involvement in the embezzlement of almost UAH 75 million intended for palliative care for seriously ill patients. SBU exposed the first suspects in the spring of this year — two deputy heads of the above-mentioned department of the Kyiv City State Administration, the head of the capitalʼs psychiatric hospital, and their accomplice.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators misappropriated money allocated to finance Kyiv residents suffering from incurable diseases.

SBU alleges that under Svitlyʼs leadership, Kyiv City State Administration officials signed contracts with controlled companies that were supposed to provide free medicines, products, and services to seriously ill citizens. Instead, the defendants spent half of the budget funds on renting and purchasing premium cars and luxury real estate.

To hide the deal, its organizers registered the relevant property allegedly for the needs of patients, making fake entries in the reporting documentation.

The SBU officers also detained three representatives of metropolitan firms who "laundered" stolen money under the guise of providing free services for seriously ill patients, and gave the cash to the organizers of the "scheme".

The former director of the Kyiv City State Administration Department and three businessmen under his control were reported as suspected under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement, embezzlement of property). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The same article qualifies crimes committed by the "shadow" curator of the Kyiv City State Administration Department, who is hiding abroad.

Ruslan Svitly headed the Social Policy Department of the Kyiv City State Administration from 2019 to 2025. In 2024, he was reported on suspicion of registering a fictitious disability and illegally receiving pension payments.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.