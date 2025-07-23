Created a network of caches with explosives for terrorist attacks — SBU detained a resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a possible FSB agent — according to law enforcement officers, he was preparing terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region on behalf of Russia and created a network of caches with explosives.

This is reported by SBU.

The suspect was detained at the central train station in Kyiv, where he was trying to first leave for the European Union and then enter Russia. He is a 63-year-old recruited former militiaman from Donetsk who moved to the Dnipropetrovsk region before the start of the full-scale war.

On instructions from enemy intelligence services, he prepared four caches with combat grenades, detonators, etc. in Pavlohrad and Shakhtarsk. FSB planned to pass on the coordinates of these caches to the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks, SBU writes.

The man set up hideouts near abandoned buildings and local cemeteries, the case file says. He also left SIM cards and phones disguised in juice boxes in the hideouts for agents to contact the occupiers.

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service detained the suspect at the final stage of a special operation. The former militiamanʼs Russian passport, issued to him in 2024, was seized.

Investigators informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

treason committed under martial law ;

; illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives .

The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

