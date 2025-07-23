Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of July 23, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions were under attack.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 27 enemy UAVs in the north, east, and center of the country. Another 18 drones were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. 26 drones were hit in 14 places, and debris fell in five more places.

Consequences of the attack

Sumy was partially left without electricity due to night-time shelling of civilian infrastructure. Medical facilities and other important facilities switched to backup power. Specialists began working to restore power supply the night after the attack, but it will take time.

In Kryvyi Rih, the attack partially destroyed a private house, and damaged 4 others. An unused building, a private enterprise, and solar panels were set on fire — the fire has already been extinguished. An industrial enterprise was also damaged.

Telegram / Сергій Лисак

A farm was damaged in the Sinelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The shelling destroyed tractors and combines. The strike also caused a fire. A shop, a clinic, a gym, a school, a cultural institution, and an administrative building were also damaged.

