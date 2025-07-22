Russians attacked Ukraine with 42 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of July 22, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 42 drones from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Preliminary, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses had shot down 26 enemy drones in the south and east of the country. In addition, seven more UAVs were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

According to the Air Force, nine drones were recorded hitting three locations, with debris falling in three more.

