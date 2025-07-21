Affairs of the state enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”: The General Director was suspected of illegal enrichment

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has exposed one of the main figures in the case involving the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". This is the general director of the enterprise.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

As the investigation found out, in 2021, when the defendant was the head of the State Forestry Agency, he acquired assets worth UAH 10.4 million, which exceeds his legal income. Among these assets is an apartment in Kyiv worth over UAH 9 million, registered in the name of a front person. According to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), the difference between official income and acquired property is UAH 7.9 million.

The man was reported on suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and detained. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, this is a separate episode in dozens of criminal proceedings against the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.