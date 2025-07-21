Zelensky appointed ambassadors to 15 countries. The full list is here

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed a number of ambassadors and representatives of Ukraine.

The relevant decrees are published on the presidentʼs website.

Among the appointments:

Separately, Zelensky noted that personal tasks and performance assessment criteria were determined for each of the new ambassadors.

"Today, in a meeting with ambassadors, we will determine the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months," he added.

