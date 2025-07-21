Zelensky appointed ambassadors to 15 countries. The full list is here

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed a number of ambassadors and representatives of Ukraine.
The relevant decrees are published on the presidentʼs website.
Among the appointments:
- Ambassador to Algeria — Oleksandr Voronin;
- Ambassador to the UAE — Oleksandr Balanutsa. He also became the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA);
- Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina — Volodymyr Bachynsky;
- Ambassador to Estonia — Volodymyr Boiechko;
- Ambassador to Angola — Andriy Kasyanov;
- Ambassador to Japan — Yuriy Lutovinov;
- Ambassador to Belgium — Yaroslav Melnyk;
- Ambassador to Malaysia — Hennadii Nadolenko;
- Ambassador to Cyprus — Serhiy Nizhynsky;
- Ambassador to Mexico — Serhiy Pohoreltsev;
- Ambassador to Canada — Andriy Plakhotniuk. He will also be Ukraineʼs representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO);
- Ambassador to Oman — Olha Selykh;
- Ambassador to Spain — Yulia Sokolovska. She also became Ukraineʼs representative to the World Tourism Organization (WTO);
- Ambassador to Kuwait — Maksym Subkh;
- Ambassador to Kenya — Yuriy Tokar. He also became Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).
Separately, Zelensky noted that personal tasks and performance assessment criteria were determined for each of the new ambassadors.
"Today, in a meeting with ambassadors, we will determine the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months," he added.
