Illegally distributed land to territorial communities. SBI suspects former head of the State Geocadastre in Bukovyna

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the suspicion to the former head of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in the Chernivtsi region. He currently holds a similar position in another region in the west of the country.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The man is suspected of abuse of office during the distribution of land worth over UAH 2 million. It was established that in 2020-2021, the official signed orders on the illegal transfer of land plots with an area of over 1.4 hectares to private ownership.

They are located in Chernivtsi and in the village of Zdobruv, Zastavnivsky district of the region. Formally, the territories were allocated for agriculture. However, they belonged to territorial communities, so they could not be distributed without their agreement.

The documents were drawn up in a short time. The official personally supervised the process and gave instructions to speed up the consideration of applications related to specific customers. The State Bureau of Investigation is checking possible facts of corruption — the investigation is studying the motives of the decisions and identifying all those involved in the transaction.

The person in question was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and faces up to six years in prison. The man will soon be placed under preventive detention and removed from his current position.

