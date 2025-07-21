Russiaʼs night strikes — Ukraine was attacked by 450 airstrikes

On the night of July 21, the enemy shelled the territory of Ukraine with 450 air attack vehicles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders struck with 426 strike drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. They also attacked with five Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region.

The Russian army struck with four “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea, one “Iskander-K” cruise missile from Millerovo, and 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. Preliminary, as of 09:30, the Air Defense had shot down or suppressed 224 enemy air attack vehicles:

200 attack UAVs;

Most of the missiles were shot down by air defense fire, the rest were suppressed by electronic warfare or lost in the field.

Another 203 drones did not reach their targets. 23 UAVs were hit in three places, debris fell in 12 locations. The enemy attack continues, a new group of Russian drones entered from the north, the air force added.

