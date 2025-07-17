The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to be held in custody. He is suspected of illegal enrichment

On July 17, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the detention of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Druz until September 15.

A correspondent for Suspilne reports this from the courtroom.

A friend joined the online session from the pre-trial detention center — the lawyer says he has health problems. The defense requested that the bail be reduced to UAH 6 million, but the court rejected this request. The bail amount was not reduced — UAH 49 million.

Prosecutor Lidia Borovkova believes that Druz could hide from the investigation if he is released from the pre-trial detention center. The chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine himself says that he does not see the point in this, because he needs treatment.

SBU detained Oleh Druz on January 21 and informed him of suspicion of illegal enrichment and declaring false information. The investigation established that the psychiatrist had unjustifiably enriched himself by more than a million dollars during the full-scale war. Over the course of two years, he bought a private house and land plots in the Kyiv region, two apartments in Kyiv, one in Odesa, and four BMW cars.

