Britain and Germany sign largest cooperation agreement since the World War II

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed the largest cooperation agreement between countries since 1945 in London. It was called the "Kensington Treaty".

This is reported by the BBC. Details of the agreement are provided by Politico and Bloomberg.

The agreement focuses on security cooperation. It includes an agreement to develop a new long-range Deep Precision Strike missile system over the next decade.

This system will have a range of over 2 000 km and will help develop the UK and European defence sectors through "significant industrial investment".

The agreement also stipulates a commitment to mutual assistance, which clearly states that a threat to one country will likely be viewed as a threat to another.

The deal also includes provisions on trade, transport and illegal migration, as part of efforts to minimise the negative impact of Brexit. As part of the deal, Germany is expected to commit to making it illegal to facilitate illegal migration to the UK. According to Starmerʼs office, the relevant changes to the law should be adopted by the end of the year.

Bloomberg adds that the UK and Germany will also reported commercial investments of more than £200 million ($268 million).

