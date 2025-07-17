The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 64 drones at night

On the night of July 17, the Russians fired 64 strike drones at Ukraine from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, 59 of them were "Shahed" drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Preliminary, as of 08:30, the Air Defense Forces had shot down 36 drones in the north and east of the country. Five more targets were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. 23 drones were hit in five locations.

