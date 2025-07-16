The EU has allocated €100 billion for Ukraine in the long-term budget for 2028-2034

The European Union has earmarked €100 billion for Ukraine in the long-term budget (Multiannual Financial Framework — MFF) for 2028–2034. The total EU budget will reach €2 trillion.

This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She mentioned in her speech the Ukraine Facility, which included €50 billion. And now the EU is proposing to fill the fund for Ukraine with another €100 billion to support recovery.

The President of the European Commission noted that EU enlargement is one of the main priorities and not just a political goal, but a strategic investment in the stability and development of Europe. Therefore, all the opportunities of "Global Europe" are opened for candidate countries: not only technical assistance is provided, but also reforms and investments are supported with appropriate financing.

As for accession itself, as before, the Multiannual Financial Framework includes a special clause on revision. It stipulates that in the event of a new country joining, financial policy will be revised, as it is necessary to agree on the conditions taking into account the size of the new state.

This concerns, in particular, the phased introduction of payments from the Cohesion Fund, agricultural payments and the countryʼs contribution to the EU budget. These issues will be the subject of negotiations. Such a mechanism has worked in the past and will continue to work.

The budget plan has now been presented by the European Commission, and it will then be considered by the European Parliament and the European Council.

