Zelensky signed the law on multiple citizenship. What will change?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 11469 on multiple citizenship.

"Thanks to multiple citizenship, we will be able to create more real legal foundations for the unity of our entire great people — millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other peoples who have linked their fate with Ukraine," Zelensky commented.

According to him, it is already possible to identify the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced.

Multiple citizenship in Ukraine

The bill proposes to regulate the issue of multiple citizenship at the legislative level. Now Ukrainians will be able to officially hold the citizenship of another country without losing their Ukrainian one, if this other country is included in a special list that will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill prohibits multiple citizenship with an aggressor state. A Russian passport is grounds for losing a Ukrainian one, except in cases of coercion or automatic extradition.

Hereʼs what will change for foreigners:

people of Ukrainian origin will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship more quickly — through a simplified procedure;

a new procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship is being introduced for those who do not have Ukrainian roots;

foreigners will be able to become citizens of Ukraine without renouncing their current citizenship (exception: if it is the citizenship of an aggressor country);

obtaining citizenship is simplified for those foreigners who are doing military service in Ukraine;

Ukraine will grant citizenship to people facing political persecution at home.

A clear rule will apply: if a person has a different passport, but is a citizen of Ukraine, then within Ukraine they will be recognized only as a Ukrainian citizen.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.