The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to resume the liquidation of the Ministry of Education

The US Supreme Court on July 14 ruled that allows the administration of President Donald Trump to resume the process of eliminating the Department of Education.

This is reported by NPR.

A previous injunction issued by a federal judge in Massachusetts in May that required the government to halt the agencyʼs dissolution and reinstate nearly 1,400 laid-off workers has been lifted.

The decision was not signed, and the majority of the justices did not explain their position. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, calling the decision “impermissible”. She noted that it “gives the executive branch the power to repeal laws, relieving those who are supposed to carry them out”. Sotomayor believes that there is a serious threat to the principle of separation of powers in the Constitution.

The ruling is not final — the case is still being heard in lower courts. But the states and school districts that filed the lawsuits fear that without an injunction, the damage done before the final decision will be impossible to undo.

“While today’s decision is a significant victory for students and families, it is unfortunate that the nation’s highest court had to step in to allow President Trump to implement the reforms that Americans elected him to deliver,” said the US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

The case combines two separate lawsuits filed in March of this year in response to the administrationʼs actions to reduce and phase out the Department of Education. The plaintiffs are 20 states, the District of Columbia, the American Federation of Teachers, two school districts and other unions.

